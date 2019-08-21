Fayetteville police chief retiring

He has been chief of the Fayetteville Police Department since 2006

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor has announced that he’s retiring after 35 years of service.

His letter of resignation was submitted Monday, Aug. 19.

Tabor has been chief of the Fayetteville Police Department since 2006. He joined the police department during 1985.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan said, “Chief Tabor has made the Fayetteville Police Department one of the most progressive and responsive police departments in the state.”

The chief’s last day will be Sept. 20.

Deputy Chief Mike Reynolds will serve as interim chief until the mayor hires a new chief.