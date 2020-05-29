Fayetteville Police Chief writes letter assuring the safety of the community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the nation mourns the death of George Floyd, Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds writes a letter assuring the safety of our local community.
The slogan ‘protect and serve’ is not just words on our marked patrol vehicles. We hold these words close to our hearts, and we sincerely strive to represent our community in a professional manner every day. Know that we grieve together, and we will get through this together.Chief Reynolds
