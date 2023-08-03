FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County receives a $10,000 donation on August 3 from the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, the money came from funds police seized during arrests and other operations.

Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

“The Children’s Safety Center has been an invaluable resource to our NWA community, and a great partner of the Fayetteville Police Department for the past 26 years,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds. “We wanted to show our gratitude and support their mission. It’s an honor and I’m proud to share these forfeited funds knowing they will be utilized to advocate for children who experience abuse and trauma.”

The donation will be used to help kids who have dealt with abuse and trauma.