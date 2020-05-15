Fayetteville Police Department employee terminated for stealing marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Chief of Police Mike Reynolds announced the results of an internal investigation that led to the termination of a police department employee.

On April 7, Reynolds became aware that Meghan Churchill, a Property and Evidence Division employee, went to the Fayetteville Police Department’s off-site storage facility on March 20 after her normal working hours, according to a press release.

Reynolds immediately initiated internal and criminal investigations, along with an inventory of the department’s evidentiary items, according to the release.

Churchill was placed on administrative leave on April 7, and she was terminated the following day for violation of several police department and City of Fayetteville policies, according to the release.

The internal investigation revealed Churchill took marijuana that was scheduled for destruction after she went to the department’s off-site storage facility on March 20, according to the release.

The release said the items scheduled for destruction were destroyed before the start of the internal investigation, so investigators were unable to determine the exact amount of marijuana that was stolen.

The release also said the complete inventory of the department’s evidence storage facilities showed there were no other items of evidence that were tampered with or stolen.