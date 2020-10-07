Fayetteville Police Department helps out refugees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department spent the morning delivering food and winter supplies to local refugees making a new home in Fayetteville.

Earlier this year, National Night Out was canceled. Today was the rescheduled National Night Out.

The police station said in a Facebook post: “Although we still cannot have a large celebration with our community, we will be out and about in our neighborhoods today showing appreciation for our community while promoting safety throughout Fayetteville.”

One woman they met lived in a refugee camp in Uganda for 11 years!

Read the full Facebook post below.

