FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department wants to hire more officers.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, all are welcome to apply.

The department says it offers lateral transfer pay for certified officers elsewhere.

Applications for the department’s test on August 21, 2021 are due by August 13,2021 by 5 p.m.

Applications can be found here.