FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has issued a warning about a telephone scam being perpetrated across Washington County.

According to a social media post on November 28, the department says that citizens are receiving phone calls from someone impersonating a member of the department informing people that they need to make a payment over the phone.

“The Fayetteville Police Department does not call and collect money for fines over the phone,” the post noted. It added that anyone who believes they have fines or costs that need to be paid should call the department at (479) 587-3555.

The post reiterated that any phone payments should be initiated by the caller.

“Please be diligent and safeguard your personal and financial information,” the post said.