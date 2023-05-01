FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department offers the public a look inside its new headquarters on May 1 to show how the department will benefit the community.

Sgt. Tony Murphy says there are multiple reasons as to why the new headquarters is needed, one is to keep employees safe while on duty.

“We all know what happened in 2019 when officer Carr was killed behind the old police department,” Murphy said. “Top of the list was safety for the Fayetteville police officers and the staff that work here.”

A memorial statue will be placed near the front door that will capture a moment in Carr’s life when he found a stray dog while on duty.