Fayetteville Police Department offers safety tips for New Year’s Eve

FAYYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is giving safety tips for New Year’s Eve.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says there will be extra patrol officers in the entertainment district of Fayetteville on New Year’s Eve, and he’s asking that everyone be safe that night.

“This year we’re coming out of the pandemic still in it, but there’s going to be more people out this year including the entertainment districts so we just ask that people be safe,” Murphy said.

Murphy also wants to remind people there are plenty of ride-sharing programs like Uber and Lyft, so they don’t have to drive home under the influence.