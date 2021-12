FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is looking for a teen that went missing November 19.

According to police, Nikky Mia Rueda, 14, was reported missing out of Fayetteville.

Nikky Mia Rueda age 14, was reported missing to the Fayetteville Police Department on November 19, 2021. The last known location was Fayetteville. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Nikky please contact Detective Garrett Levine at (479) 587-3520. pic.twitter.com/3YYmjwm8HJ — FayettevilleARpolice (@FYVpolice) December 1, 2021

Rueda is 5ft. 3 in. tall and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anybody has any information on Rueda’s whereabouts, they can contact Detective Garrett Levine with the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3532.