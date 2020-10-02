Fayetteville Police Department recognized for dedication to community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is recognized for its dedication to the community.

Today, Fayetteville police officers alongside Chief Mike Reynolds were presented with the Arkansas officers and police chief of the year awards.

“For me the somber part is certainly losing a fellow officers, but a proud moment that we train to protect not only each other but our community and those officers did what they had to do,” Reynolds said.

Tomorrow, Chief Mike Reynolds will speak in Little Rock as fallen officer Stephen Carr is honored at the Arkansas Peace Officers memorial.