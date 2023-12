FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing teen, according to a Facebook post.

Curtrell Beasley, 15 (Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department)

Curtrell Beasley, 15, left his home on December 19, the post said. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black basketball shorts, white socks, and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville PD at 479-587-3520 or send a message on Facebook.