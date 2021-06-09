Fayetteville Police Department searching for missing teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department are searching for a missing teen who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Mikayla Smith, 16, was last seen getting off a school bus at Fayetteville High School on May 24, according to Fayetteville Police.

Police say she did not come home after school and has not been in contact with her family since that day.

Smith has brown eyes and black and blonde hair. She is 5 ft. 8 in. and weighs 200 lbs.

Smith has a tattoo on the back of her hand that says “Crybaby”.

Contact (479) 587-3520 for any information on Smith’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers