Fayetteville Police Department searching for missing teen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department are searching for a missing teen who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

Mikayla Smith, 16, was last seen getting off a school bus at Fayetteville High School on May 24, according to Fayetteville Police.

Police say she did not come home after school and has not been in contact with her family since that day.

Smith has brown eyes and black and blonde hair. She is 5 ft. 8 in. and weighs 200 lbs.

Smith has a tattoo on the back of her hand that says “Crybaby”.

Contact (479) 587-3520 for any information on Smith’s whereabouts.