FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As parents prepare to take the kids trick-or-treating, police have some safety tips to keep in mind.

Sgt. Tony Muphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says before parents let their kids eat any candy they get, they should inspect it.

He says parents need to make sure the candy hasn’t been physically tampered with. He also says not to let kids accept anything homemade or from strangers.

“They should be supervised at all times, and just keep an eye out for them and the drivers out there. Just know that there’s going to be a lot of ghosts and ghouls out walking around our streets, and don’t be distracted driving looking at your phone or anything like that because something bad could occur in a matter of seconds,” said Murphy.

Murphy also encourages anyone who’s taking kids out on Halloween to add reflective tape to their costumes or give them a flashlight.