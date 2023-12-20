FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department and a lock and alarm company give tips on how to protect you and your home from burglaries.

“Even if you’re home, lock that front door,” said Joshua Jones, owner of Sharps Lock and Alarm and JBJ Resources.

He says with Christmas a few days away, practicing preventative measures against burglaries is a must. With more packages arriving at your house, he says keeping a lookout and securing the perimeter are the first steps.

“If you’re locking your deadbolts and you’re checking your windows to make sure that they’re locked. And then you’ve got your overhead door secured. You’ve done a pretty good job with the perimeter,” said Jones.

From his experience, he’s heard it’s more common for something that happens between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jones says he recommends that customers’ door locks, deadbolts, and alarm systems are up to date. He says he’s seen more burglaries coming through garage doors.

Jones says burglaries aren’t just with your home, they can start with what you post on social media.

“If there’s some way that they can see that, and then they can figure out through the phone book or some other way where you are, that could give them a way to go ‘Well, that person’s not going to be there. The house is empty,'” said Jones.

“Post your vacation pictures when you get back,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy, with the Fayetteville Police Department.

He says this is something more common in college students, but can still happen to anyone. That’s why he encourages safety measures ahead of the holidays.

“We just want people to be safe and we don’t want that to happen to you. You can take a lot of precautions, so it doesn’t,” said Murphy.

“Just those things right there, you’re pretty much going to put yourself in a good position,” said Jones.

Jones also recommends motion sensor lights at the front door and around the house.