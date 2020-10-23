Fayetteville Police investigate homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Wednesday, October 21 at 6:15 p.m. Fayetteville Police responded to Tuttle Road in Goshen to assist Washington County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation.

Upon arrival at the scene, detectives found a dead man.

After further investigation evidence led detectives to believe the victim was involved in an incident in Fayetteville which resulted in a homicide.

The body has been sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.