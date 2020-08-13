Fayetteville police investigate possible homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced today that police is investigating a possible homicide.

On Wednesday, August 12, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Fayetteville police officers responded to East Robinswood Lane in reference to a deceased male that was located in a wooded area on private property.

The male was later identified as Mario Lamont Miller, 47, of Fayetteville.

Investigators are requesting anyone who had contact with Miller in the past 48 hours please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

The investigation is ongoing.