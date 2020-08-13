Fayetteville police investigate possible homicide

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds announced today that police is investigating a possible homicide.

On Wednesday, August 12, at approximately 8:45 a.m., Fayetteville police officers responded to East Robinswood Lane in reference to a deceased male that was located in a wooded area on private property.

The male was later identified as Mario Lamont Miller, 47, of Fayetteville.

Investigators are requesting anyone who had contact with Miller in the past 48 hours please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers