FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say they received multiple calls of a shooting at a home in Fayetteville on September 30 at the 2400 block on North Jeremiah Place.

When police arrived, one man had been shot, and the suspect had left the scene.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.