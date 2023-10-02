FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville police now say that the suspicious death incident is being investigated as a homicide.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy, the victim is 49-year-old Willie McAway.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating a suspicious death, according to a Facebook post.

Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Leverett Avenue just before noon on Saturday in reference to a death, according to the post.

Once officers were on the scene, they located a deceased 49-year-old man with “suspicious injuries.”

Detectives were called to the scene immediately after.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.