FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that took place on Friday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 9 a.m. at the 1800 block of West Deane Street. One victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FPD says they believe the incident was isolated. The post says the suspect has not been located.

If you have any information on the incident, call Fayetteville police at 479-587-3555.