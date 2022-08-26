FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a potential shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m.

The post says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had several deputies already working at the fairgrounds.

Officers found one victim and immediately began to give first aid, according to the post. The victim was then taken to a local medical facility.

Police say they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

The suspect has not been located.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for information.