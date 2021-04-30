Fayetteville police investigating shooting on Daisy Lane as homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are investigating a shooting on Daisy Lane as a homicide, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

On April 29, at 6:35 a.m., Fayetteville police responded to a shooting in the area of Daisy Lane and Meadowlands Drive.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found a man who was shot near the intersection of the two roads. Police say officers immediately gave the man first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The man’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The initial investigation leads investigators to believe there is no threat to the public, and is an on-going investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, contact Fayetteville police at (479) 587-3555.