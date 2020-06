FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Patrol officers responded to 296 N. Platinum Drive in reference to a death June 24 at around 7:20 a.m.

Police say when officers arrive, they found a black man dead.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death are suspicious and the man’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.