Fayetteville police investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the area of Gregg Avenue and Village Lake Drive on December 9.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the area around 6:30 p.m. One person has been transported to a local medical facility.

Police say the condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

According to police, the portion of Gregg Avenue between Sunbridge Drive and Village Lake Drive will be shut down in both directions for an undisclosed amount of time while investigators look into the accident. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.