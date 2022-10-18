FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, two men went to a recycling business attempting to sell catalytic converters.

Police say before completing the transaction, one of the men distracted the clerk while another stole $5,000 in cash from the drawer.

Police say if anyone has any information on the identity of the two men, call police at (479) 587-3520.