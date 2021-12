FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department caught a vandal red-handed and are looking for help identifying the suspect.

A Fayetteville Police Department Instagram post shows an indvidial with a spray paint can, caught in the act on a security camera.

“Please help in getting me identified so I can stop the unwanted graffiti in your neighborhood,” read the caption.

If you have any information about the suspected vandal, please contact Cpl. Foster at (479) 587-3520.