Fayetteville police looking for hit and run suspect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police need help looking for a driver who hit a woman in the road and drove away.

According to a Facebook post made by the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Martin Luther King Boulevard between South Government Avenue and South Gregg Avenue for a report of a hit and run accident.

The post says officers located a woman who had been struck by a vehicle, and was badly injured in the roadway.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle can be found in the post below.

The investigation revealed the suspect vehicle that left the seen is possibly a green, tan, or silver 1999-2002 model GMC or Chevrolet SUV.

Fayetteville police is asking for assistance in identifying the driver of the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555 or (479) 587-3520.