Fayetteville police looking for missing and endangered teen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are looking for a missing and endangered teen last seen at Sam’s Club around 4 p.m. December 6.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, Isaiah Lee Castro, 14, is 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Castro was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and brown work boots.

If anyone knows anything about Castro’s whereabouts, call the Fayetteville Police Department’s non-emergency number at (479) 587-3555.