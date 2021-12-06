Fayetteville police looking for missing and endangered teen

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are looking for a missing and endangered teen last seen at Sam’s Club around 4 p.m. December 6.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, Isaiah Lee Castro, 14, is 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Castro was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and brown work boots.

If anyone knows anything about Castro’s whereabouts, call the Fayetteville Police Department’s non-emergency number at (479) 587-3555.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers