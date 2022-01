FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who has been missing since January 21.

According to a tweet from the Fayetteville Police Department, Joshua Lee Hughes, 39, is 5 ft. 8 in. and weighs 180 lbs. with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say he made be in need of medical attention.

If anyone has any information on Hughes’ whereabouts, contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3555.