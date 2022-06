FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post on June 24, the Fayetteville Police Department reported that Veronica Soto-Gonzalez, 17, is missing.

She is described as 5’4″ and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and she is known to wear blue contacts. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white jogger pants, and black and white vans.

If you have any information about her, please contact Detective Magaña at (479)587-3520 and reference case #2022-36016.