FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police are looking for a woman who was reported missing by a friend on June 16.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, Ashely Scott, 39, was reported missing from her job after not answering phone calls or text messages. The post says missing work is unusual for Scott.

Ashley Scott, Courtesy: Fayetteville Police Department

Scott is around 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 180 lbs. with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She drives a 2012 blue/gray Nissan Maxima with an expired Tennessee license plate.

If anyone has any information regarding Ashley’s whereabouts, contact the Fayetteville Police Department non-emergency line at (479) 587-3555.