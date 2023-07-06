FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville detectives are looking for a person in connection with a package theft.

The woman, pictured below, is wanted in connection to a string of thefts.

“Fayetteville detectives would like to speak to this individual in relation to a string of package thefts from an apartment complex on the west side of Fayetteville,” a social media post from the police department said.

The post says that anyone with information should call Detective Harris at 479-587-3520 in reference to case #2023-42103.