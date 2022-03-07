FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police are looking for help identifying a pair of suspects caught on video shoplifting from a local hardware store.

The owner of Crossover True Value at 1756 N. Crossover Road provided photos of a pair of people he said allegedly stole approximately $1,000 worth of tools and items. He stated that the woman stole around $300 in tools, placing items in her purse and under her shirt, while the man stole around $700 “in a dash for the door,” according to the owner.

He added that the store is still reviewing footage of the thefts. He provided police with multiple photos of the suspects, as well as video of them running to a vehicle outside the store.

If you have any information about the suspects, please call the Fayetteville Police at 479-587-3555.