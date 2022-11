FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary.

According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9.

If you have any information about this person, please contact Officer Mabie at (479)587-3555 and reference case #2022-74146.