Fayetteville Police make arrests in 2017 hit and run

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department arrested two people in connection with a deadly hit and run accident that occurred on July 21, 2017.

On July 21, 2017, just after 4:30 a.m., Fayetteville Police officers responded to the intersection of Salem Road and Persimmon Drive for a report of a hit and run accident, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

Tara Elizabeth Pritchett, 23, collided with a car while riding her scooter.

Pritchett was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center where she passed away a few days later from the injuries sustained from the accident.

The suspect fled the scene of the accident.

Over the course of the next three years, the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the crime but was unable to find anything.

Police received a out-of-state tip on June 15.

Police said the tipster told investigators information only known to someone involved.

The information eventually led to identifying two suspects and locating a stolen vehicle that was used in the hit and run, according to police.

Police said the vehicle was located at the bottom of a lake by Washington County and Knob Hill dive teams. The two subjects arrested were juveniles at the time of the incident.

They were arrested for the crimes of Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief 1st, Leaving the Scene of An Injury Accident, and Theft of Property.