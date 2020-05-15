Fayetteville Police make arrest in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a shooting.

On May 14, at 10:52 p.m., patrol officers responded to a 911 call on Timbercrest Avenue in reference to a burglary, according to a police report.

Police said the caller reported he shot Manuel Navarro, 25, after Navarro entered the caller’s home.

Police learned Navarro entered the caller’s home after Navarro’s girlfriend refused to come outside.

Once inside, police said Navarro pulled out a gun and he and the caller shot at each other.

Navarro was shot on the right side of his body and fled the area. Police said the caller was unharmed and cooperated with officers at the scene.

About 45 minutes later, Navarro arrived at a local hospital to be treated for his gunshot wounds, according to a police report.

Navarro was arrested for aggravated residential burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and aggravated assault.