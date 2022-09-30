FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police arrested Isaac Marshall Dale III, 37, of West Fork, for allegedly breaking into cars and stealing from them during a funeral.

According to a preliminary report, an officer was called to Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville on September 28 for an escort during a funeral. He was flagged down and told that “five different vehicles had been entered during a funeral service.”

Two of the vehicles’ windows were broken out, and the owners estimated the cost to replace them at $1,500.

The report states that multiple items were stolen, including luggage, phones and other electronics. The owners estimated the value of those to be more than $5,000.

An employee remembered seeing a “suspicious individual in front of the funeral home” just before 10 a.m. She described him as “possibly a white male wearing a red hoodie pulled up over their head, tan pants, and a white hat.” She said he was standing next to a brown Buick.

Another witness saw that vehicle leaving as the funeral service ended at approximately 10:45 a.m. One of the victims tracked their stolen phone near N. Platinum Drive. An officer responded to that area and found a Buick matching the witness’ description and noted that one digit of its license plate was covered with duct tape.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and the suspect’s vehicle “passed multiple locations to pull over and finally stopped approximately a mile further south” at S. Industrial Place and S. Armstrong Avenue. One officer spoke to the driver, and a second arrived on the scene and watched the suspect reach into his waistband and toss a “glass breaker tool” onto the car’s floorboard.

That officer opened the passenger side door and asked the driver to turn off the vehicle, but the suspect started the car and put it into drive. The two men “fought over the gear shifter until it broke off.” The report states that an officer “used his Taser to get Dale to comply.”

A background check revealed that Dale had multiple existing warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to Fayetteville Police Department for an interview. He was wearing clothes matching the description provided by the witness.

Officers found a black flashlight with a window breaker attachment during a search of the Buick. Officers noted that the tool had “fresh gouge marks on the striker.”

A backpack that Dale said was his contained black gloves with “what appeared to be tiny flecks of broken glass” on them. Officers also found a schedule two controlled substance prescribed to someone else.

The search also resulted in finding luggage, a stolen iPhone and other items that were ultimately returned to their owners. Broken glass was found on the luggage.

Dale told officers that he dropped his son off at a daycare near the funeral home at approximately 9 a.m. and then he stopped by a gas station before proceeding to a residence on E. Fairlane Street. He said that “a white male known only as Brady asked him to borrow his vehicle to pick up his things from Brady’s girlfriend’s house.”

The suspect said Brady was gone for 30 minutes and returned with the items that police recovered from his vehicle. Dale said Brady didn’t have any money for gas but offered Dale two cell phones as payment, and he accepted.

He denied breaking into any vehicles and interviewing officers “felt Dale was being deceptive.” When asked about the medication, Dale said it was for his son, but provided a name that did not match the prescription label.

Dale was booked into the Washington County jail and is facing charges of breaking or entering (five counts), theft of property (five counts), criminal mischief (two counts), resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, improper display of evidence of registration and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.