FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police Department will start working out of its new headquarters building at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 1 on 1800 N. Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd.

Starting May 1, the public entrance and lobby, located off Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd., will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a press release.

Fayetteville Police will close the former department located at 100 W. Rock St. in downtown Fayetteville at 5 p.m. Friday, April 28.

The department has operated from this location since July 1993, the press release states.

A 2019 bond measure helped fund the project and construction of the 82,500 sq. ft. building. The building is fully ADA accessible, includes several areas capable of hosting public meetings and programming and offers increased space, safety and security for officers and staff, the press release states.

Plans for a building dedication ceremony and community tours will be announced later this month.

The new police headquarters building is located on the corner of Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd. (formerly N. Porter Rd.). and W. Deane St. Both on- and off-street parking is available for visitors.

For more information about this project, go to https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3719/Police-Facilities-Construction.