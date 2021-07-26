Fayetteville police release names of officers involved in shooting on Joyce Boulevard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has identified the officers involved in the shooting of a former Lowell police officer after a standoff in the McDonald’s parking lot on Joyce Boulevard on Friday, July 23.

Officer Jon Haydon, a five-year officer with FPD, and Officer Chase Harris, a two-and-a-half year officer with FPD, responded to the suicide threat call, according to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with FPD, police attempted to arrest Skylar Houston, 29, a former Lowell police officer, from his his car at the McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard at around 3:27 p.m. on Friday.

Murphy said after officers attempted to arrest Houston, he refused to leave the vehicle and put a gun to his head, leading to a standoff and around seven hours of negotiations.

Police eventually deployed tear gas to drive Houston out of the car.

According to Murphy, after the gas was deployed, Houston came out with a weapon in his hand and a weapon to his head. Responding officers shot Houston with pepper balls, but they were not effective.

Murphy says Houston then attempted to enter the Cleo’s Furniture store next door to the McDonald’s, at which point he was shot.

Per FPD policy, Haydon and Harris have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Houston was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

On April 1, Houston was booked for possession of more than 8 lbs. of meth and drug trafficking.

He was named the Lowell Police Department Officer of the Year in 2015.