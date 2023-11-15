FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department has reported a missing person.

Jacob Daniel Watson, 25, has not been seen since Nov. 8.

Watson was last seen leaving the area of the Washington County jail and has not been in contact with his family since then, which an FPD release says is unusual.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red athletic shorts, white socks and bland sandals.

Anyone with information to Watson’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Detective Strange at 479-587-3520 in reference to case #2023-75891.