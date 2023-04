FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Police reported a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the 1800 block of Huntsville Road.

One person was taken to a local medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made according to FPD and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.