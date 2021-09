FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say there is a water main break affecting a large area of the city.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the break occurred near Sharon Street and Katherine Street.

The post says the police and fire departments are aware. Crews will be on the scene working to repair the break and estimate it will take 10-12 hours.

Police ask to avoid the area.