FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police responded to a reported bank robbery on the west side of town on January 10.

The call came at approximately 8:39 a.m. from a bank on the 3400 block of W. Wedington Drive. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man in these photographs.

Courtesy Fayetteville PD Facebook

Courtesy Fayetteville PD Facebook



The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.