Fayetteville police respond to shooting on Daisy Lane

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fayetteville on Thursday morning.

#BREAKING @FYVpolice are investigating an early morning shooting that leaves a man injured. Police say it happened just after 6:30AM at a home in the 700 block of Daisy Ln. in Fayetteville. The victim has been taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. @KNWAFOX24 pic.twitter.com/4uQy1OySev — Tavares Jones (@tavareskjones) April 29, 2021

According to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the incident unfolded at 6:36 a.m. at a home located at 702 N. Daisy Lane at Meadowland Drive.

The victim, an unidentified man, got into a confrontation with multiple suspects in the front driveway of the home.

The suspects left the area before officers arrived, and police are calling this an isolated incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.