Fayetteville police respond to shooting on Daisy Lane

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fayetteville on Thursday morning.
According to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, the incident unfolded at 6:36 a.m. at a home located at 702 N. Daisy Lane at Meadowland Drive.
The victim, an unidentified man, got into a confrontation with multiple suspects in the front driveway of the home.
The suspects left the area before officers arrived, and police are calling this an isolated incident.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.