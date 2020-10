FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to a shooting on Piedmont Place just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found one victim who had a non-life threatening injury.

Officials said on Facebook Tuesday morning that they currently believe the shooting was an isolated incident and poses no further threat to the public.

Those with any further information are encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (479) 587-3520.

The investigation is currently ongoing.