Fayetteville Police say ‘bye’ to beards

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police said goodbye to their beards and hello to a generous donation.

Officers participated in “No Shave November,” sporting a beard to raise awareness of cancer in men.

As part of the challenge, the department raised over $2,300 for the cCdren’s Safety Center.

Sgt. Tony Murphy says for an extra donation, officer started the initiative a bit early.

“If we donated more money, we were able to start growing our beards in October, so most guys did that. It’s kind of a big deal and a morale booster for the individuals on the force to grow a beard,” Murphy said.

The fun continues at the Fayetteville Police Department.

Sgt. Murphy says officers won’t shave until December 6, and will keep some of it for “Mustache Monday.”

