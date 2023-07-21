FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville police say there’s renewed hope in a three-year-old murder investigation.

Cameron Johnson was a Fayetteville man who was shot and killed in a parking lot on W. Deane Street in December 2020.

Fayetteville police say it has new technology which led to the uncovering of new evidence in the case. Sgt. Tony Murphy says investigators are still asking for help.

“As we gather more information in regard to this case, we’re asking that the public reach out to us if they have anything that could be of any use to us, even if it’s something minute if it’s something that they think isn’t important. Let the detectives determine if that’s important or not,” Murphy said.

Police say they can’t disclose what new technology is being used or what new evidence that technology has uncovered.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, call (479) 587-3520 and reference case number 2020-93218.