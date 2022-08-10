FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is proud of its social work branch and showed it off on August 10 to the city’s board of health.

The department recently started integrating social workers into its ranks and has started working with a non-profit called Hark NWA to connect people in need to resources.

The department has estimated just under 20% of the calls it responds to could warrant a response from the crisis intervention team.

“There are some of these calls that are dangerous, but there’s still need for a follow-up after the fact,” said Lt. Tim Shepard with the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Using a platform like Hark and having a social work platform at our police department is going to help those resources better communicate with each other,” social worker Steven Greathouse said.

Shephard says it is the most exciting project he’s worked on since he joined the department in 2008.