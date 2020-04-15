Fayetteville police search for downtown graffiti vandals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the individuals responsible for vandalizing several downtown buildings.

The department posted photos of graffiti on buildings around the Fayetteville Square and City Hall on social media on Tuesday and asked for help identifying a group of individuals who may be responsible.

Police say the suspects caused “thousands of dollars in damage.”

If you have any information, contact the Fayetteville Police Department.