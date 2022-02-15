FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department posted on its Facebook page it is searching for five individuals who stole a large amount of fragrances from Ulta Beauty in Fayetteville, Ark.

According to the post, on Jan. 8, three females and two males stole the fragrances before fleeing the scene in a red Dodge Journey. Police said they may also have ties to the Tulsa, Okla. area.

If you have seen these individuals or have any information about this theft, contact Det. Mixon at FPD by calling 479-587-3520.